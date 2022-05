AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new consultant has been hired on by Potter County.

John Kiehl will be consulting with the County on a grant under the American Rescue Plan Act.

The agreement will begin on June 1, and will run until thew end of 2024, although it may extend as far as the end of 2026.

The fees for the consultant will reach $132 thousand.

