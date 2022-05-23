Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son’s body found in trunk

The boy's mother and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder after his body was found. They haven't yet been formally charged. (WCCO, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUND, Minn. (AP) - Authorities and family members said a 28-year-old woman was arrested after police found her 6-year-old son’s body in the trunk of her bloodied car in a Minneapolis suburb.

Orono police said the woman and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder after the boy’s body was found Friday. They haven’t yet been formally charged.

When officers stopped the car in Mound, Minnesota, they noticed blood inside the vehicle.

Family members identified the 6-year-old victim as Eli Hart. Police have not yet released...
Family members identified the 6-year-old victim as Eli Hart. Police have not yet released details about him or the circumstances of his death.(Source: Family photos, WCCO via CNN)

Police have not yet released details about the boy or the circumstances of his death.

Family members identified the victim to WCCO as Eli Hart and his mother as Julissa Thaler. They said Eli’s father was trying to win custody at the time of his death.

The boy had been placed back with his mother in December after nearly a year in foster care.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

UPDATE: Suspicious deaths in Friona under investigation
An arrest has been made following multiple fires in Randall County.
Arrest made following multiple fires in Randall County
Randall County Sheriff’s Office and the Randall County Fire Department are asking residents in...
Randall officials asking for help identifying suspected serial arsonist in Rockwell area
Richard Brock
Police asking for help locating a missing man last seen in south Amarillo
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a possible drive-by shooting in...
Investigation ongoing after possible drive-by shooting in Randall County

Latest News

UPDATE: Suspicious deaths in Friona under investigation
Investigation ongoing after possible drive-by shooting in Randall County
Investigation ongoing after possible drive-by shooting in Randall County
Arrest made following multiple fires in Randall County
Arrest made following multiple fires in Randall County
The boy's mother and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder after his body was found. They...
Woman blames 6-year-old's death on failure of child custody system