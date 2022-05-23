Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Pence push for Kemp caps end of Georgia primary campaign

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a fundraiser for Carolina Pregnancy Center on...
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a fundraiser for Carolina Pregnancy Center on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Spartanburg, S.C.(AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: May. 23, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence made an in-person push for Gov. Brian Kemp’s reelection a day before the Republican incumbent faces his biggest challenge from a GOP candidate backed by Pence’s old boss.

Pence rallied with Kemp in suburban Atlanta on Monday evening, saying that “elections are about the future” and that “when you vote for Brian Kemp tomorrow, you will say yes to a future of freedom here in Georgia. You will say yes to our most cherished values at the heart of everything we hold dear.”

Ex-President Donald Trump, meanwhile, held a telephone rally moments after Pence finished speaking to champion the candidacy of former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. Trump urged Perdue to enter the primary as retribution for Kemp not going along with Trump’s effort to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in Georgia in 2020.

For Kemp, an outright win in Tuesday’s race would be vindication after months of attacks from Trump. However, as he has in recent weeks, he focused on the threat that Democrat Stacey Abrams could be elected in November.

Kemp and Pence took aim at Abrams’ recent assertion that she is “tired of hearing about being the the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live,” referring to Georgia’s dismal ranking for mental health access and maternal mortality.

“That is why we’re in the fight for the soul of our state,” Kemp said. “We cannot take tomorrow for granted. We’re doing this for a reason. We got more wood to chop.”

Perdue also tried to draw attention to Abrams on Monday, but in a different way. In an interview with conservative radio host John Fredericks and former Trump adviser Peter Navarro, he said Abrams’ remarks Saturday at a Democratic dinner were similar to her suggestion in 2018 that people shouldn’t have to work in farming or hospitality to make a living.

“She is demeaning her own race when it comes to that,” Perdue said.

The interview came at the same restaurant in the Atlanta suburb of Dunwoody where Perdue sparred with reporters and questioned polls that showed him significantly behind Kemp. He said a Fox News poll showing him behind was “full of crap.” He also blasted a journalist who he said had reported that Trump was backing away from his campaign. And he repeated his claims of fraud in the last election. “If everybody votes tomorrow, we win this primary and we will go beat Stacey Abrams in the fall,” he said.

Perdue told reporters that he would accept the election results if there was no fraud. Then he said that he would support whoever the Republican nominee ends up being because the most important thing in the election is to defeat Abrams. Three other Republicans besides Perdue and Kemp are running for governor.

Moments after Pence left the stage, Trump started a phone call urging people to vote for Perdue, describing Perdue as “100% MAGA.”

Trump tied Kemp to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and continued his baseless claims that the two oversaw a rigged and fraudulent presidential election in 2020. He called Kemp an “embarrassment to the Republican Party” and said he could not beat Stacey Abrams.

“David is the only candidate who can beat Stacey Abrams because I don’t believe Kemp can do it,” Trump said. “He’s got too many people in the Republican Party that will refuse to vote.”

Perdue has embraced Trump’s election lies, opening two debates between the candidates with the claim that the 2020 balloting was “rigged and stolen.” He also joined a lawsuit meant to force a physical examination of ballots in Atlanta’s Fulton County. State and federal officials, including Trump’s own attorney general, have said there was no evidence of widespread fraud.

More than 850,000 people already voted early, including more than 483,000 who chose a Republican ballot and almost 369,000 who chose a Democratic ballot. Turnout could exceed the 2018 primary.

Pence’s latest political break with Trump captured attention on the final day of the campaign, although Pence never mentioned Trump’s name and only indirectly alluded to his break with the president over Trump’s effort to overturn the election.

“We’re not just fighting for Gov. Brian Kemp, not just fighting the conservative agenda here,” Pence said. “We’re fighting for our kids and our grandkids fighting for the America they deserve, an America grounded in freedom and in our highest ideals.”

Trump conducted a rally in Georgia in March for Perdue and other candidates and kicked in more than $3 million for ads attacking Kemp. But Perdue has had trouble raising money and gaining traction against Kemp, and the Republican Governors Association has outspent Trump with its own ads aiding Kemp.

Kemp, meanwhile, benefited from being able to hand out pay raises and tax cuts using overflowing state revenues. He announced two electric vehicle plants and was able to sign conservative-pleasing laws that put an end to permit requirements to carry a concealed handgun and that paved the way for transgender girls to be banned from playing high school sports.

___

Thanawala reported from Dunwoody, Georgia. Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
NewsChannel 10 will host livestreams of the high school graduations for Amarillo Independent...
NewsChannel 10 to livestream Amarillo area high school graduations
KFDA ELECTIONS 2022
May 2022 Primary Runoff Election Results
Jesus Estrada
Authorities searching for man after Monday night shooting in Hereford
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Guymon Police Department are investigating...
Suspect dead after officer-involved-shooting in Guymon

Latest News

Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is running against Greg Abbott for governor in 2022, interrupts a...
Beto O’Rourke interrupts Texas mass shooting news conference
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
LIVE: Biden signs policing order on anniversary of George Floyd’s death
FILE - In this July 13, 2007 photo, workers with the Pebble Mine project test drill in the...
EPA proposes restrictions in fight over Alaska mine
Nearly two dozen were killed in an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Nearly 2 dozen dead in elementary school shooting