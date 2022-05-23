Who's Hiring?
Officials: Missing endangered woman was found safe

Amarillo police looking for missing woman, Miranda Jasmine Montanez
Amarillo police looking for missing woman, Miranda Jasmine Montanez(APD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have located a missing woman who was believed to be in danger.

Officials say, Miranda Montanez is home with her family and is safe.

When officials believed she was missing since April, she made contact with a family member by phone on May 1, and was removed from being missing.

The family did not hear from her since that call and believed she was in danger.

