Market Street showcases newest addition to Amarillo art

By Timothy Martinelli
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Market Street unveiled the newest addition to the Hoof Prints of the American Quarter Horse project today in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Executive Director of the Center City of Amarillo Beth Duke said the project is a way to celebrate the Western heritage of the High Plains and contribute to local art.

“This beautiful horse painted by Gary Ward includes the landscape of Palo Duro Canyon and really ties it to our area,” said Duke.

The horse’s art depicts Palo Duro Canyon’s Lighthouse rock formation at sunset.

Adding the project has installed more than 100 horse statues across Amarillo, Duke commented the horses are important symbols and landmarks.

Furthermore, the installation of the statue was a way for the Hoof Prints project to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Matt Edwards, the Store Director for Market Street, said the grocery store is an important part of the Amarillo community.

“We love giving back to the community, and Center City is just another way that we’re able to do that,” said Edwards.

