InfantRisk Center at TTUHSC offers call center available world wide to mothers

By Danielle Salazar
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Across the nation mothers are seeking to keep their babies healthy and fed.

The InfantRisk Center is a world wide call center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center directly used by doctors, nurses, lactation consultants and mothers across the world working to keep breastfeeding rates from falling.

“We’re trying to get breastfeeding rates back up and really encourage that but, there is a lag in actual breastfeeding rates because of lack of societal support,” said Christine Garner, Ph. D., RD Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, InfantRisk Center at TTUHSC.

They hope to keep spreading awareness and knowledge of the benefits of breastfeeding not only for the baby but for the mom, without shaming those who chose not to - for various reasons.

For more information about the InfantRisk Center click here https://www.infantrisk.com

