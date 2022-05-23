Who's Hiring?
First Alert: Heavy rain and possible severe storms

By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An active weather situation is coming together today which will generate some of the most significant rain our area has experienced in months, however, some storms may produce severe weather.

Several rounds of rain and storms are expected from this event, this first of which is expected to form in our western counties late this afternoon.

First Alert weather for May 23.
First Alert weather for May 23.(KFDA)

These storms will initiate around 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and then track east across most of the area going into the evening hours.

This first round will likely be the strongest with some of the cells producing strong winds and hail. An isolated tornado is certainly possible as well.

First Alert weather for May 23.
First Alert weather for May 23.(KFDA)

Another round of heavy rain and storms is possible during the overnight hours. Severe conditions will be less likely with the second round, but saturated areas may be prone to flash flooding.

The First Alert Weather Team will be providing frequent updates on the timing, magnitude, and impact associated with this storm so stay tuned for further updates.

