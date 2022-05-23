Criminal Complaint: Traffic stop leads to cocaine bust of $900,000 in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A woman made a court appearance on Friday after authorities found cocaine estimated at $900,000 during a traffic stop in Oldham County.

Martha Rosales is facing a charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to a criminal complaint.

About 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper conducted a traffic stop on a white Toyota Venza for speeding on Interstate 40 in Oldham County.

During the traffic stop, the trooper observed signs of criminal activity and asked the driver and the passenger, Rosales, for consent to search the vehicle.

After consent was denied, another trooper and a K-9 conducted a free air sniff of the Toyota. The K-9 smelt narcotics and authorities conducted a probable cause search of the Toyota, the criminal complaint states.

An open cardboard box containing nine brick bundles of cocaine were found in the vehicle.

The criminal complaint said Rosales made statements claiming the drugs were hers.

The cocaine has an estimated worth of $900,000.

