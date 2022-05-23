Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Criminal Complaint: Traffic stop leads to cocaine bust of $900,000 in Oldham County

Martha Rosales is facing a charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to...
Martha Rosales is facing a charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to a criminal complaint.(Source: Gray News)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A woman made a court appearance on Friday after authorities found cocaine estimated at $900,000 during a traffic stop in Oldham County.

Martha Rosales is facing a charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to a criminal complaint.

About 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper conducted a traffic stop on a white Toyota Venza for speeding on Interstate 40 in Oldham County.

During the traffic stop, the trooper observed signs of criminal activity and asked the driver and the passenger, Rosales, for consent to search the vehicle.

After consent was denied, another trooper and a K-9 conducted a free air sniff of the Toyota. The K-9 smelt narcotics and authorities conducted a probable cause search of the Toyota, the criminal complaint states.

An open cardboard box containing nine brick bundles of cocaine were found in the vehicle.

The criminal complaint said Rosales made statements claiming the drugs were hers.

The cocaine has an estimated worth of $900,000.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made following multiple fires in Randall County.
Arrest made following multiple fires in Randall County
UPDATE: Suspicious deaths in Friona under investigation
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a possible drive-by shooting in...
Investigation ongoing after possible drive-by shooting in Randall County
Randall County Sheriff’s Office and the Randall County Fire Department are asking residents in...
Randall officials asking for help identifying suspected serial arsonist in Rockwell area
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak

Latest News

Teenager Eli Rouse has eosinophilic esophagitis, so he relies on a specialized formula to get...
‘Life or death’: Teen with chronic disease relies on formula to survive
Amarillo police looking for missing woman, Miranda Jasmine Montanez
Officials: Missing endangered woman was found safe
First Alert weather for May 23.
First Alert: Heavy rain and possible severe storms
Texas Rangers are waiting on autopsy results to report the identities of a man and woman found...
DPS: Texas Rangers waiting on autopsy results to report identities of 2 found dead near Friona