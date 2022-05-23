Who's Hiring?
Big Brothers Big Sisters of TX Panhandle closing offices, limiting mentorships

Financial difficulties have prompted the move
(PRNewswire)
By Bailie Myers
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle said they are scaling back their organization due to financial limitations.

The agency is closing their physical offices in Potter, Randall, Hansford and Ochiltree Counties. BBBS is also limiting mentorships, which cost $1,200 per match for the first year.

“Matches that are currently active will stay open, but new enrollments will be limited,” read a statement from the agency.

The organization has served the Texas Panhandle since 1961, matching mentors with over 18,000 children during that time.

The agency depends on grants, fundraisers and donations from the community.

BBBS said fundraising efforts were reduced in 2020 and 2021, and the issue affected their ability to serve children in the program. The trend has continued into 2022, prompting the agency to scale back.

Over the next two years, the agency said they will focus on fund development so they can continue to serve children in need.

