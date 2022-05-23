Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Arby’s is selling a burger for the first time

Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is being offered from now through the end of July. It costs $5.99.
Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is being offered from now through the end of July. It costs $5.99.(Arby's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Arby’s is adding a new, and surprising, item to its menu.

For the first time in company history, the fast food giant best known for its roast beef is now selling burgers.

It’s called the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, and it’s being offered from now through the end of July. It costs $5.99.

The burger is made from a combination of ground beef and wagyu beef, and an Arby’s spokesperson says they spent more than two years working on it.

Arby’s says the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is 50% bigger than McDonald’s quarter pounder and comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and a special sauce.

There are around 3,400 Arby’s locations in the United States, according to the research firm Technomic.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made following multiple fires in Randall County.
Arrest made following multiple fires in Randall County
UPDATE: Suspicious deaths in Friona under investigation
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a possible drive-by shooting in...
Investigation ongoing after possible drive-by shooting in Randall County
Texas Rangers are waiting on autopsy results to report the identities of a man and woman found...
Update: DPS identifies bodies of 2 found dead near Friona
First Alert weather for May 23.
First Alert: Heavy rain and possible severe storms

Latest News

The Tulsa Police Department said they are seeking a first-degree murder charge against Steven...
Man intentionally ran car into group of homeless people, killing 1, police say
Hospital security guards helps deliver baby in elevator on Mother's Day.
'No medical training whatsoever': Hospital security guard delivers baby in elevator on Mother's Day
Texas Rangers are waiting on autopsy results to report the identities of a man and woman found...
Update: DPS identifies bodies of 2 found dead near Friona
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe
Bellevue East's Mikey Gow
Lamar Jackson, ESPN put spotlight on ambidextrous QB from Nebraska