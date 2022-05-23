All for Rain, Rain for All?

After an unseasonably chilly weekend, we look to continue that trend, however, we’re adding higher dew points into the mix, and starting Monday afternoon, the highest, and most widespread rain chances we’ve seen in some time! For the day today, southeast winds will boost moisture in the air, prompting widespread cloudiness, thus keeping daytime highs down in the 60s. Then this afternoon, an incoming low-pressure system gives lift to said moisture, prompting widespread rain chances that could last well into tonight and even Tuesday morning. Highest severe threats today will be large hail, some strong winds, and in certain areas, flash flooding will be a possibility.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.