Suspicious death in Friona under investigation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday morning, the City of Friona learned of the death involving a Friona resident.

The Friona Police Department with the help of Parmer County Sheriff’s Office immediately secured the crime scene in the city of Friona and arranged for the Texas Rangers to assist with the investigation.

Friona Police have no reason to believe that there is any further danger to the public.

The Texas Ranger’s continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they become available.

Source: City of Friona

