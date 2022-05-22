Who's Hiring?
Investigation ongoing after possible drive-by shooting in Randall County

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a possible drive-by shooting in the 12000 block of Lazy Two Rd in rural Randall County at approximately 12:55 a.m. on May 22, 2022.(None)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a possible drive-by shooting in the 12000 block of Lazy Two Rd in rural Randall County at approximately 12:55 a.m. on May 22, 2022.

Deputies responded and found one juvenile victim with gunshot wounds and multiple bullet holes in the residence where the call came in from.

Investigators from the RCSO Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded and conducted interviews with individuals at the residence, and processed the crime scene for evidence.

The investigation is ongoing, and there are no known suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5800.

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

