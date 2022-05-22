Who's Hiring?
Arrest made following multiple fires in Randall County

An arrest has been made following multiple fires in Randall County.
An arrest has been made following multiple fires in Randall County.(Mugshots.zone (RCSO))
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An arrest has been made following multiple fires in Randall County.

According to Randall County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Roberts who lives in the area of the fires is now facing eight counts of arson.

This comes after a string of fires in the Rockwell area, all within a 72-hour time span.

The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: An arrest has been made. Due to continuing investigations that is all the information that can be released....

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, May 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

