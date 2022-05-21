Randall officials asking help identifying suspected serial arsonist in Rockwell area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office and the Randall County Fire Department are asking residents in the area of Rockwell to help locate a suspected serial arsonist.

According to officials, the serial arsonist is believed to be connected to multiple fires in Randall County.

Officials believe this suspect is involved in several incidents and are considering a possible connection between structure fires that occurred at the area of Greg Street.

Officials say all fires occurred in the same region and within a 72-hour timespan.

As of Saturday afternoon, RCSO Crime Scene Investigators are treating every fire that occurs within the Rockwell Place as suspicious in nature until determined otherwise through the investigative process.

If you have any information about the several incidents surrounding these fires, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Anyone who provides information leading to the successful prosecution may be eligible for a cash reward.

