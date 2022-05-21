Who's Hiring?
Police asking for help locating a missing man last seen in south Amarillo

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are asking for help locating a missing man Friday night in south Amarillo.

The Amarillo Police Department said 89-year-old Richard Wayne Brock was last seen around 8:00 a.m. this morning near the intersection of Bell Park Street and Plaza Street.

He is described as having white hair and possibly wearing a green and white checkered button down shirt or a brown button down shirt and khaki long shorts.

APD said Brock has medical conditions that require medications.

He was said to have left in a 2016 white Ford Escape SUV with a Texas license plate of MZH 5700.

Anyone with information on the location of this man is asked to call APD at (806) 378-3038.

2016 white Ford Escape SUV
2016 white Ford Escape SUV(APD)
Richard Brock
Richard Brock(APD)

