Men’s City Championship defending champ Kent Neal survives round one 1-hole playoff

By Larissa Liska
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Michelob Ultra Men’s City Championship ended round 1 on Friday with the defending champion, Kent Neal, still in contention. He won his first Men’s City Championship in 2006 and then back on top in 2021.

Neal’s individual match play on the Mustang course was not an easy challenge against 2021 Coors Tournament of Champions qualifier Tate Allred. Neal won 1-up 19 to advance to the Quarterfinals. Allred won this tournament in 2019.

”Not easy. I knew when I drew Tate for the first round it was not going to be easy. I mean you’ve got two guys in the Tournament of Champions last year playing against each other in the first round of this. It’s not a whole lot of fun,” said Neal. “Every time we play it always comes down to 18 it seems like and I knew it was going to be a dog fight until the end.

Two West Texas A&M golfers advanced to the Quarterfinals of the Championship Flight, soon-to-be senior Josh Roche and 2022 graduate Harry Walch. Walch won round one 3-up after hole 16, but it was the morning qualifier that was extra special.

”I was fortunate enough I played with Josh who was one of my teammates while I was at WT, so that was really good fun. First time I played with him in a tournament for a long time, but this afternoon it was great,” said Walch. “The weather really picked up. The wind died down and I was able to make some better swings and play some better golf.”

The Men’s City Championship continues on Saturday. The Championship Flight tees off around 9:45 a.m. on the WildHorse Course at Ross Rogers.

The Michelob Ultra Men's City Championship round 1 ends with the defending champ, Kent Neal,...
The Michelob Ultra Men's City Championship round 1 ends with the defending champ, Kent Neal, still in contention.(SOURCE: KFDA)

