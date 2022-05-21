Who's Hiring?
Baseball Regional Quarterfinals and Softball Regional Semifinals

By Larissa Liska
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles baseball team was the lone survivor on Friday’s baseball and softball playoffs in the Texas Panhandle. Canyon soared in dominant fashion over Seminole 15-1. Many of the local teams will battle to keep their hopes alive on Saturday, but Shallowater ended Bushland baseball’s season.

BASEBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

5A - Randall 3, Lubbock-Cooper 4 (Game 3: Saturday at noon at Wayland Baptist University)

4A - Canyon 15, Seminole 1 (Game 2: Saturday at 1 p.m. at Littlefield, Game 3: 30 minutes after if needed)

3A - Bushland 3, Shallowater 7

2A - Clarendon 1, Lockney 9 (Game 2: Saturday at 1 p.m. at Amarillo High Baseball Complex, Game 3: 30 minutes after if needed)

SOFTBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

4A - Canyon 1, Argyle 5 (Game 2: Saturday at noon at Midwestern State University)

3A - Bushland 0, Coahoma 2 (Game 2: Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper)

