Time to Cool Down

We’re currently tracking a cold front that will push through around sunrise, bringing cooler temps with it today. We’ll see the front stall out through the top two-thirds of the region, keeping southern highs around the 90s, getting cooler the further north you are, as low as the mid-70s. Winds will be breezy out of the north/northeast post-front, and westerly winds where the front hasn’t yet arrived. This all sets the stage for a stout push of cold air on Saturday that will drop highs into the 50s and 60s, with overnight lows in the 30s with some frost possible. Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will stay just below normal, and rain chances return Monday-Wednesday.

