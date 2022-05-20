Ticket kick-off event for Harley Party set for Saturday in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Family Support Services ticket kick-off for the Harley Party is set for Saturday in Amarillo.

Tickets go on sale from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. tomorrow, May 21, at Tripp’s Harley-Davidson, located at 6040 West Interstate 40.

The kick-off event will have a big venue announcement, a bike unveiling at 11:30 a.m., announcement of this year’s bands, door prizes and more.

The Harley Party 27 is scheduled for Saturday, July 30, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $90 and admit two people with a chance to win the grand prize Harley or $15,000 Visa Gift Card, and a chance to win the Second Chance $1,000.

FSS said only 1,500 tickets will be sold.

Harley Party (family support services)

