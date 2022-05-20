‘There’s things that parents need to ask about:’ How to keep your children safe during summer camps

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The school year is almost over and that means summer camps for some kids in the area will be starting soon.

Some parents might be looking for different camps to send their children to and The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center says with that comes some responsibility on the parent.

Shelly Bohannon, executive director of The Bridge, says no matter what type of camp you are sending your child to it is important to do your research and ask questions such as, “are there criminal histories or what is the supervision like?”

Bohannon also mentions at many camps, high school and college students are the direct supervisors, which can sometimes cause problems of its own.

“They don’t understand how to supervise younger children, they become their friends, they become just almost a playmate that they engage with and that becomes a very blurry line between those older staff and the younger campers,” said Bohannon.

Derek Galt, Assistant Head Football Coach at Tascosa High School, says one of the things they focus on during their camps is coach visibility.

He encourages parents to look for this when sending kids to camps.

“We typically have a ratio of about 13 kids to one coach and we run a lot of kids through our camps, so coach visibility is a big thing for us, seeing the kids in from the street into the bleachers, before we actually start camp and monitoring what they’re doing in the bleachers and then throughout the rest of the day and then into the break time,” said Galt.

The center sees an influx of children come in once the camp season starts.

“Children are being put in situations where they’re asked to participate in sexual activities, some of them have been physically injured, a situation may come up in an athletic camp where the child has not provided enough water or rest, so there’s things that parents need to ask about,” said Bohannon.

Not only is it important to ask questions, but to also educate your child prior to the camp and help them identify who to talk to if something were to happen.

“We have to specifically identify people for them to go to and let them know that it’s not okay for people to ask them to do things that they’re not comfortable with, that hurts them. People aren’t allowed to see their private places, whatever that situation is, have that conversation with their children, long before they go,” said Bohannon.

It also helps to check in with your children during the camps to make sure they are enjoying it and are safe.

“I think it’s our responsibility as adults to follow up on that because if it’s not an interest for the child, noted, fine, we’ll find something different, but if there’s an issue with that child being hurt and forced into something that they don’t want to do, we need to be aware of that as well,” said Bohannon.

She says it is important to get your kids out this summer and keep them engaged and active, but make sure to be aware of who they are having contact with.

