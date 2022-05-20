Sod Poodles’ early success secures first win against Drillers 10-5

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After two games against the Drillers (21-14) and a three-game losing skid the Amarillo Sod Poodles (18-18) were able to turn the tide and defeat Tulsa 10-5 at HODGETOWN. Corbin Carroll and Drew Stankiewicz each homered.

Amarillo’s RHP starter Blake Walston, the Diamondbacks’ No. 4 prospect, exited the game just shy of being eligible for the win, finishing with a line of 4.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, and 6 K on 78 pitches. The outing was his longest start with the most strikeouts in his brief Double-A career.

The series continues Friday with first pitch from HODGETOWN at 7:05 PM. RHP Slade Cecconi (2-1, 6.46 ERA) will square off against Tulsa’s RHP Landon Knack (0-1, 7.20 ERA).

