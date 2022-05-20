‘She will be missed by everyone’: Pampa Correctional Officer dies due to COVID-19 complications

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has announced the loss of a Correctional Officer in Pampa due to COVID-19 complications yesterday.

According to TDCJ, on Thursday May 19, 39-year-old Jade Drennan who is a Correctional Officer for the Jordan Unit in Pampa had died due to COVID-19 complications.

Drennan tested positive of COVID-19 on January 22, and was admitted to the BSA Hospital where she continued to battle COVID-19 until her condition recently deteriorated.

“The TDCJ expresses its most sincere condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of Officer Drennan,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “We are grateful for her service to the agency and the kindness she displayed to her peers. She will be missed by everyone who knew and worked with her.” Officer Drennan was married and had one daughter.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says 86 employees have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

