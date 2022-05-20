Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

‘She will be missed by everyone’: Pampa Correctional Officer dies due to COVID-19 complications

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has announced the loss of a Correctional Officer in...
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has announced the loss of a Correctional Officer in Pampa due to COVID-19 complications.(TDCJ)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has announced the loss of a Correctional Officer in Pampa due to COVID-19 complications yesterday.

According to TDCJ, on Thursday May 19, 39-year-old Jade Drennan who is a Correctional Officer for the Jordan Unit in Pampa had died due to COVID-19 complications.

Drennan tested positive of COVID-19 on January 22, and was admitted to the BSA Hospital where she continued to battle COVID-19 until her condition recently deteriorated.

“The TDCJ expresses its most sincere condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of Officer Drennan,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “We are grateful for her service to the agency and the kindness she displayed to her peers. She will be missed by everyone who knew and worked with her.” Officer Drennan was married and had one daughter.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says 86 employees have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigation at City of Amarillo waste facility
Amarillo police have identified the body found in garbage truck
The Amarillo police are investigating a shooting near north Belleview Street.
Amarillo police investigating after woman shot near north Belleview Street
Elliot Ventura, sentenced after crashing car into house during high speed chase (Source: 100th...
Man sentenced for high speed chase, crashing into Panhandle home
Ashley Nichole Crumbley
Amarillo Police: Missing woman found safe
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
High school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics

Latest News

Not only was it one of the first stations to sign on in the country, but KGNC became a booming...
GOOD NEWS: Amarillo radio station celebrates 100 years of broadcasting
Harley Party
Ticket kick-off event for Harley Party set for Saturday in Amarillo
Street blocked by officials
Crews responded to report of smoke in Amarillo Building
Weekend Weather Outlook with Shelden 5/20
Weekend Weather Outlook with Shelden 5/20