Parents charged in connection to infant’s death in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas

UPDATE 12:20PM 5/20/22

Midland County officials have released the probable cause affidavit for the parents charged in connection to the infant who died.

The affidavit says that a detective was called to Midland Memoria Hospital back on May 11 for a one-month-old baby with a brain bleed and multiple skull fractures.

That Detective spoke with Sarah Gilley-Wroe, the child’s mother, who said “a few days ago, which later turned into a week or two ago, their dog jumped on the baby.”

It turns out that the dog was a 30-pound Mastiff/lab mix. Wroe also said that the dog had put his paw on the baby’s head. The affidavit says “there was no other explanation for the child to have left and right parietal bone fractures and multifocal intracranial bleeding likely epidural hematoma of the left frontal hemispheric convexity.”

The Detective then spoke with Byron Brown, the infant’s father, who said that he left their apartment to search for a new apartment. When Brown was done looking at apartments, he called Wroe to check in on her. The affidavit says that Wroe did not answer the phone. She then returned the call moments later and said that something was wrong with the baby and was not breathing right. The document says that Byron rushed home and they called 911.

Byron told the Detective that EMS said there was nothing wrong with the infant and left.

EMS was later called back because the child was unresponsive and not breathing, according to the affidavit.

The infant died hours later in the hospital.

The court documents show that Byron Brown is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Two people have been charged in connection with the death of an infant.

The City of Midland says that Sarah G. Wroe and Byron Brown are charged with Capital Murder.

As we’ve previously reported, on Tuesday, May 10, officials say that around 11:00 p.m., officers with the Midland Police Department responded to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an injured infant. The infant was pronounced dead the following day.

According to Midland County jail records, they were arrested yesterday and are pending arraignment.

