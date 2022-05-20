Opportunity School receives 4-Star Quality Rating

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early education Opportunity School is celebrating an important quality designation as a 4-Star provider the highest rating given by the state.

Both Opportunity Schools the Central and Edwards campuses were awarded for quality and putting practices in place daily to meet the needs of young children and their families.

“It’s super important that we recognize how important those early years are and that this is an important milestone for these children and their families, it’s sort of their first step into the education period of their lives,” said Jill Goodrich, Opportunity School Executive Director.

Today was the preschool graduation ceremony, a milestone the Opportunity School strives for creating a learning foundation crucial for students in later years of school and life.

Another crucial piece for early education is qualified teachers.

Educators with a passion in early education are highly encouraged to apply, click here.

