Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

NewsChannel 10 to livestream Amarillo area high school graduations

NewsChannel 10 will host livestreams of the high school graduations for Amarillo Independent...
NewsChannel 10 will host livestreams of the high school graduations for Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District.(Source: Pexels)
By KFDA
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 will host livestreams of the high school graduations for Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District.

The graduations will take place the week of May 23 through May 28.

In addition to the livestreams, NewsChannel 10 will also have some graduations broadcasted on NewsChannel 10Too the following day.

Below is a schedule of graduations:

  • Monday, May 23 - Tascosa High School graduation - livestreamed at 8:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, May 24 - Tascosa High School graduation replay on 10Too at 6:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, May 24 - Amarillo High School graduation - livestreamed at 8:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, May 25 - Amarillo High School graduation - replay on 10Too at 6:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, May 25 - Caprock High School graduation - livestreamed at 8:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 26 - Caprock High School graduation - replay on 10Too at 6:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 26 - Palo Duro High School graduation - livestreamed at 8:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 26 - Randall High School graduation - livestreamed at 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, May 27 - Palo Duro High School graduation - replay on 10Too at 6:00 p.m.
  • Friday, May 27 - North Heights graduation - livestreamed at 8:00 p.m.
  • Friday, May 27 - Randall High School graduation - replay on 10Too at 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, May 27 - Canyon High School graduation - livestreamed at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 28 - North Heights graduation - replay on 10Too at 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 28 - Canyon High School graduation - replay on 10Too at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigation at City of Amarillo waste facility
Amarillo police have identified the body found in garbage truck
The Amarillo police are investigating a shooting near north Belleview Street.
Amarillo police investigating after woman shot near north Belleview Street
Elliot Ventura, sentenced after crashing car into house during high speed chase (Source: 100th...
Man sentenced for high speed chase, crashing into Panhandle home
Ashley Nichole Crumbley
Amarillo Police: Missing woman found safe
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
High school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics

Latest News

Good News with Doppler Dave Oliver (Source: KFDA)
GOOD NEWS: Amarillo radio station celebrates 100 years of broadcasting
The Amarillo Fire Department said the fire hit a town house community at Mockingbird Lane and...
AFD: Town house catches on fire in southwest Amarillo
The event is May 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will have a car show and a dine and donate.
Fundraiser for Amarillo Area Corvette Club set for Saturday
City of Clovis, NM
Clovis inviting public to complete Economic Development survey