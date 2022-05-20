NewsChannel 10 to livestream Amarillo area high school graduations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 will host livestreams of the high school graduations for Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District.

The graduations will take place the week of May 23 through May 28.

In addition to the livestreams, NewsChannel 10 will also have some graduations broadcasted on NewsChannel 10Too the following day.

Below is a schedule of graduations:

Monday, May 23 - Tascosa High School graduation - livestreamed at 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24 - Tascosa High School graduation replay on 10Too at 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24 - Amarillo High School graduation - livestreamed at 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25 - Amarillo High School graduation - replay on 10Too at 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25 - Caprock High School graduation - livestreamed at 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 26 - Caprock High School graduation - replay on 10Too at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 26 - Palo Duro High School graduation - livestreamed at 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 26 - Randall High School graduation - livestreamed at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 27 - Palo Duro High School graduation - replay on 10Too at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, May 27 - North Heights graduation - livestreamed at 8:00 p.m.

Friday, May 27 - Randall High School graduation - replay on 10Too at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 27 - Canyon High School graduation - livestreamed at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 28 - North Heights graduation - replay on 10Too at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 28 - Canyon High School graduation - replay on 10Too at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.