Market Street set to unveil Hoof Prints horse statue in Amarillo

In a press release, the United Family said Market Street is joining dozens of other Amarillo businesses who have supported the community art project.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Market Street is unveiling the newest addition to the Hoof Prints of the American Quarter Horse on Monday morning in Amarillo.

The design of the horse will reflect and honor the canyon landscape features that make the High Plains one of the most iconic locations in Texas.

The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce and Market Street representatives will be present for the unveiling and ribbon cutting.

The event is on May 23 at 11:00 a.m. at Market Street, located at 2530 S. Georgia St.

