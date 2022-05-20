Fletcher’s 22-game hit streak ends at Amarillo, gets call up to Triple-A Reno

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you were a fan of Amarillo Sod Poodles Dominic Fletcher’s 22-game hit streak then it unfortunately came to an end on Thursday, but it’s all for his hard work in Double-A.

Fletcher, the D-Backs No. 18 prospect, received the call up to join Diamondback’s Triple-A Reno Aces. In 127 at-bats for Amarillo this season Fletcher totaled 44 hits, 34 RBI, 28 runs and 7 home runs.

The Sod Poodles reinstated Infielder Jeison Guzman from IL and he will wear #13.

