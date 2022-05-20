Who's Hiring?
Crews responded to report of smoke in Amarillo Building

Street blocked by officials
Street blocked by officials
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews were blocking the streets due to a reports about smoke coming from an elevator in the Amarillo Building.

According to the release, the Amarillo Fire Department was called to a structure fire at the Amarillo Building located at 301 S. Polk.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the elevator shaft filled with smoke and people self-evacuating the building.

Firefighters made their way to the basement where they located some overheated motors to the water system, which caused the elevator to fill with smoke.

Fire crews then found heat signatures on their thermal imaging cameras on the fifth floor.

Multiple people that exited the building also reported electrical shortages and arcing and sparking.

Xcel Energy was called to the scene where they discovered that a squirrel had been electrocuted in the alley where the electrical tied into the building.

The power has been restored and the building is clear of smoke and heat. All the workers have returned to the building.

3rd Street between Polk and Taylor have now reopened.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

