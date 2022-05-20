Baseball Playoffs: Nazareth sweeps Kress, Bushland falls to Shallowater game one

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The third round of high school baseball starts with Nazareth advancing to the UIL 1A Regional Finals after blanking Kress for the fourth time this season. Bushland falls to Shallowater 14-7 and now the Falcons face an elimination game on Friday.

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

1A - Kress 0, Nazareth 3 and Kress 0, Nazareth 10 (Swifts advance to Regional Final to face No. 1 Ira)

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

5A - Randall 5, Lubbock-Cooper 3 (Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. at Wayland Baptist, Game 3 if needed: Saturday at noon)

3A - Bushland 7, Shallowater 14 (Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper, Game 3 if needed: 30 minutes following)

