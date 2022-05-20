Amarillo Tri-State Exposition announces new tradition, ‘Dancin’ In The Dirt’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Tri-State Exposition in starting a brand new tradition to kick off the fair in September, the “Dancin’ In The Dirt” concert series.

The concert series presented by Amarillo National Bank will kick off the opening weekend of the fair from inside the Amarillo National Center.

Brady Ragland, CEO of Amarillo Tri-State Exposition, announced the event today in the Amarillo National Center.

“It’s going to be inside the Amarillo National Center. That’s kind of the theme behind it is that folks can put on their boots, come out here listen to live entertainment on the floor of the ANC and dance around in the dirt,” said Brady Ragland, CEO of Amarillo Tri-State Exposition.

Ragland became CEO in January and plans to implement new ideas to the fair while paying homage to the history that has come before.

“We’re trying to continue to bring back those things that folks really enjoy but also provide new entertainment year after year,” said Ragland. “Where folks don’t feel like it’s the exact same and that’s one new thing that we want to try to continue from now moving forward. Make it feel like the old but also bring in some new.”

Ragland says that his focus is on where the Tri-State Exposition can go from here.

“The fair is one of those interesting things that it’s great to keep things the way folks always remember it to some degree, but then always add in kind of a new element that keeps them coming back year after year,” said Ragland.

The event will be held on the first weekend of the fair. Wade Bowen and Scotty Alexander will open the 2022 event on Friday, September 16.

The Frontmen and Joe King will perform on Saturday, September 17.

The concerts will take place in the Amarillo National Center and the dance floor will be the same dirt the professional cowboys perform on.

General admission tickets are $25 and VIP tickets are $45, both include admission to the fair.

