Amarillo police looking for missing woman last reported missing during April

Amarillo police looking for missing woman, Miranda Jasmine Montanez
Amarillo police looking for missing woman, Miranda Jasmine Montanez(APD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a missing woman who was last reported missing on April 26, who is considered to be in danger.

According to officials, 23-year-old Miranda Jasmine Montanez, was reported missing through the Amarillo Police Department on April 26.

She made contact with a family member by phone on May 1, and was removed from being missing.

The family has not heard from her since that phone call, and believes that she could be in danger.

Her last known location was in Amarillo, but her current location is unknown.

Montanez is described as being 5′3′' tall and weighing 120 pounds.

If you have any information on the location of Miranda Montanez, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

