Amarillo firefighters respond to 6 fires in 24 hours

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department fought six structure fires in the area over 24 hours.

Thursday:

The first fire occurred at 8:30 p.m. at 3123 Fleetwood Dr. Upon arrival, crews found heavy black smoke coming from the rear of a row of townhouses.

Firefighters found the backside of three townhomes and two cars heavily involved in fire. Crews knocked the fire down and used their quickie saw to cut open a garage door on one of the units.

All three homes were checked and cleared. The fire was marked under control in just over an hour and there were no injuries. Officials are still investigating.

AFD crews were sent at 8:41 p.m. to another fire located at 6503 E Amarillo Blvd.

Crews found a single wide trailed with smoke and flames visible. Firefighters conducted a search and extinguished the fire. There were no injuries.

The fire is still under investigation.

The final fire on Thursday occurred at 10:42 pm at a home located at 2102 S. Washington. Upon arrival, AFD crews found a small home with smoke showing.

After a quick recon, the crew located the fire in a back apartment. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and officials said there were no injuries.

Friday:

Early this morning, crews attacked a structure fire at 1:44 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Lincoln.

The single story home was found fully involved in fire upon arrival. By the end of the fire, the home completely collapsed. There were no injuries and the Fire Marshal’s Office were informed by neighbors that the home was a “transient encampment.” There was no active power or gas to the home.

Officials said the amount of damage and totality of the circumstances is indicative of a transient involved fire.

Another fire occurred about 5:13 a.m. at 3907 SE 12th this morning. On arrival, crews found a fence fire that had spread to a detached garage.

There were no injuries. Officials said the fire will be investigated as arson.

The final fire occurred at a home at 5206 Clearwater after a homeowner was soldering a water line on the front of the house.

Firefighters were able to pull the soffit and extinguish the fire quickly.

