AFD: Town house catches on fire in southwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A structure fire is under investigation Thursday night after three townhome units caught on fire in southwest Amarillo.

The Amarillo Fire Department said about 8:30 p.m., the fire hit a town house community at Mockingbird Lane and Fleetwood Drive, which is behind Guitars & Cadillacs.

The fire started in one of the garages and spread to the two other homes. Officials said there was heavy smoke in the attic areas.

Two vehicles under a carport also burned.

No injuries were reported, but a family of four were evacuated. Officials said the family was unaware of the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

