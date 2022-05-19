Tip-top of the Weather Roller coaster

Winds are turning out of the southwest today, prompting possible record heat and much drier conditions. For the day, expect temperatures at least in the upper-90s with triple digits likely in many places. Winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph will dry us, prompting wildfire concerns in the drier portions of the area. Then we get the rug pulled out from us, temperature-wise! A cold front rolls through Friday morning, dropping us a solid 10 degrees, then going into Saturday, we’ll see highs drop into the low 60s, upper-50s with overnight lows in the 30-40 degree range!

Rain looks to stay out of the forecast until next Monday.

