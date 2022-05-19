Who's Hiring?
Tip-top of the Weather Roller coaster

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic
By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Winds are turning out of the southwest today, prompting possible record heat and much drier conditions. For the day, expect temperatures at least in the upper-90s with triple digits likely in many places. Winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph will dry us, prompting wildfire concerns in the drier portions of the area. Then we get the rug pulled out from us, temperature-wise! A cold front rolls through Friday morning, dropping us a solid 10 degrees, then going into Saturday, we’ll see highs drop into the low 60s, upper-50s with overnight lows in the 30-40 degree range!

Rain looks to stay out of the forecast until next Monday.

