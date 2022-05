CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Texas A&M Agrilife will be hosting a Lawn and Garden Expo in Canyon.

The event will be this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Courthouse Square in downtown Canyon and the event is free.

There will be food trucks, exhibit booths, and expert guests-speakers.

