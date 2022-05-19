Who's Hiring?
Star gazing event set for Saturday night at Alibates Flint Quarries

An Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument press release said it is hosting its second public...
An Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument press release said it is hosting its second public event of star gazing, scheduled for May 21.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Anyone interested in looking at the night skies can go to the Alibates Star Party this Saturday.

An Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument press release said it is hosting its second public event of star gazing, scheduled for May 21.

This event is part of the Night Skies Programs, which celebrates evening activities in the park.

Ranger conducted activities begin at 8:00 p.m. for children who want to earn a Junior Ranger Night Explorer patch at the Alibates Visitor Center. The activity lasts for about 45 minutes.

After the activity, an outdoor activity is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. and the outdoor viewing is at 9:30 p.m. at the same location.

Multiple telescopes will be set up, which includes a 16 inch reflecting telescope, allowing viewers to observe star clusters, planets and galaxies.

A professor with Amarillo College will guide visitors in observing the night sky with telescopes, binoculars. Park Rangers will also help.

Anyone attending the event are encouraged to come dressed in outdoor clothing, and should bring lawn chairs and insect repellent spray.

This event is free and open to the public.

Depending on inclement or cloudy weather, the event will be cancelled.

Anyone wanting further information can call Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument at (806) 857-6680.

