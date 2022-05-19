Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Report: Rents in US hit record high

A new report found rents hit a record high in April.
A new report found rents hit a record high in April.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Renters across the U.S. are paying more to stay in their homes, and the trend looks like it will continue.

A report from realtor.com shows the national median rent for the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas was over $1,800 a month in April.

That’s a jump of nearly 17% from a year ago, and the highest on record.

If the trend continues, the report projects the national median rent could be more than $2,000 a month by August.

There are, however, signs of possible relief for renters. Rent growth slowed for the third straight month in April after peaking in January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigation at City of Amarillo waste facility
Amarillo police have identified the body found in garbage truck
The suspect was caught on security footage
Amarillo police search for suspect in series of thefts
The Amarillo police are investigating a shooting near north Belleview Street.
Amarillo police investigating after woman shot near north Belleview Street
Amarillo police are committed to stop street racing
‘You race, you lose’: Amarillo police committed to stop street racing
Ashley Nichole Crumbley
Amarillo Police: Missing woman found safe

Latest News

Authorities said Mamie Smith and Whitley Smith were arrested after they assaulted multiple...
Sheriff: Mother, daughter arrested after assaulting ‘bullying’ students at school
A closely divided House approved legislation Thursday to crack down on alleged price gouging by...
House approves bill to take aim at gasoline ‘price gouging’
City of Clovis, NM
Clovis inviting public to complete Economic Development survey
The bill is one of at least three anti-abortion bills sent this year to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin...
Oklahoma abortion providers say services expected to stop
Chilling new details are emerging in the investigation into the deadly Buffalo supermarket mass...
Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting