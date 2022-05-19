Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Police: Toddler dies of heat exhaustion after left in hot car at day care 

Memphis police are investigating the death of a child who was left in a hot car on Thursday. (Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police are investigating the death of a child who was left in a hot car Thursday afternoon.

WMC reports the Memphis Police Department was called to a day care where a toddler was left in a vehicle.

Authorities said the child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but later died.

Memphis police report their preliminary investigation points to the toddler dying of heat exhaustion.

Temperatures reached a near-record high of 91 in Memphis on Thursday. With temperatures that high in the area, the internal temperature in a car can reportedly reach more than 130 degrees.

A person was detained by police, but authorities did not immediately report if any charges were being filed.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigation at City of Amarillo waste facility
Amarillo police have identified the body found in garbage truck
The suspect was caught on security footage
Amarillo police search for suspect in series of thefts
The Amarillo police are investigating a shooting near north Belleview Street.
Amarillo police investigating after woman shot near north Belleview Street
Amarillo police are committed to stop street racing
‘You race, you lose’: Amarillo police committed to stop street racing
Ashley Nichole Crumbley
Amarillo Police: Missing woman found safe

Latest News

The event is May 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will have a car show and a dine and donate.
Fundraiser for Amarillo Area Corvette Club set for Saturday
City of Clovis, NM
Clovis inviting public to complete Economic Development survey
The House passed emergency funding to address the baby formula shortage. (CNN, POOL, KCCI,...
Senate OKs overhaul of baby formula rules in aid program
The bill is one of at least three anti-abortion bills sent this year to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin...
Oklahoma passes strictest abortion ban; services to stop