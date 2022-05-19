Who's Hiring?
Police: Man wanted for stealing search and rescue dogs last seen in Amarillo

Law enforcement are searching for a man wanted out of Carlsbad, New Mexico for stealing a...
Law enforcement are searching for a man wanted out of Carlsbad, New Mexico for stealing a vehicle with three search and rescue dogs on board. (Source: Texas Association for Crime Stoppers)(Texas Association for Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement are searching for a man wanted out of Carlsbad, New Mexico for stealing a vehicle with three search and rescue dogs on board.

According to the Texas Association for Crime Stoppers, Theodore “Ted” Maher, also known as Jon Green, was last seen in Amarillo on May 13. The last sighting of him, the stolen SUV and the dogs was on I-40 eastbound.

He is wanted for 10 felony charges, including the theft of a 2015 burgundy Ford Expedition with three search and rescue dogs on board.

Officials say he is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as 6-foot-tall and 220 pounds.

If you see him, call 911.

There is a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the safe return of all three search and rescue dogs.

Theodore Maher was last known to be in Amarillo on May 13th.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, May 19, 2022

