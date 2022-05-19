‘I have been blessed’: Bushland ISD student qualifies for Persuasive Exempt for UIL State

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bushland ISD teachers and students are honored that their very own August Vinson has qualified in Persuasive Exempt for the UIL State meet next week in Austin.

August is a sophomore and has already made her mark as a freshman where she placed 6th in state and she also qualified for the State Cross Examination Debate meet this spring. She plans to take this experience with her in the future to become an attorney.

“I have been blessed with an amazing coach and she really showed me how to develop my skills, but when you don’t have access to that there is really no reason to give up but then you become responsible,” said August Vinson, Bushland High School sophomore.

Speech and Debate for August and her coach is an empowering and educational extracurricular activity. She wants to encourage students to know how important face-to-face communication is.

