High Plains Food Bank will serve food to children this summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank will be serving children and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old with free summer meals.

For children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals are provided for when school is out for the long summer vacation.

The Summer Food Service Program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered in the Lone Star State by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

For the list of all summer meal sites, click here.

To donate, click here.

