Fundraiser for Amarillo Area Corvette Club set for Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Residents are invited to support the Amarillo Area Corvette Club this Saturday at Bubba’s 33.

The event is May 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will have a car show and a dine and donate.

To make a donation, a customer must tell the server or bartender that they are there for the event and 10 percent will be donated.

Also, any classic car may enter in to the Best in Show contest at $25. Only 50 cars may enter.

All of the proceeds will go towards the Corvette Club.

