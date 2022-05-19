Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Family Support Services offers program for those who lost loved one from suicide

SOS support group
SOS support group(n/a)
By Nicole Williams
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family Support Services offers the LOSS program for those who have lost a loved one from suicide.

The program offers support, services, and other recommendations for individuals who may not know what to do in those situations.

LOSS, which stands for ‘Local Outreach to Survivors of Suicide’ is an on-site response team to help those grieving from suicide loss.

The Amarillo area, Randall and Potter counties, are nearly three times the state average of suicides, ranking among the highest in the nation for deaths by suicide.

Those impacted by suicide are five times more likely to attempted suicide themselves and this program provides support and services to those who are grieving.

“Were an on scene response team specific to suicide loss we have a partnership with all of the police departments for Potter and Randall counties and we go and help support the family the loved ones who are on scene as close to the incident as possible,” said LOSS Team Coordinator, Jennifer Potter.

The LOSS team started in 2020 after the realization of the lack of support on this side, and the high numbers of suicide in the community.

“The program has different resources such as funeral homes, and things that you may not think of or feel like you’ve never had to think of especially in that moment. We also respond with a mental health professional and whats considered a survivor of suicide so someone who has lost someone to suicide so its really just that in person support,” said Jae Moore, member of the LOSS response team.

The Family Support Services Helpline number is (806) 374-LIFE, the National Suicide Hotline number is (800) 273-8255, and the LOSS Team number is (806) 342-2549.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigation at City of Amarillo waste facility
Amarillo police have identified the body found in garbage truck
The suspect was caught on security footage
Amarillo police search for suspect in series of thefts
The Amarillo police are investigating a shooting near north Belleview Street.
Amarillo police investigating after woman shot near north Belleview Street
Amarillo police are committed to stop street racing
‘You race, you lose’: Amarillo police committed to stop street racing
Ashley Nichole Crumbley
Amarillo Police: Missing woman found safe

Latest News

City of Clovis, NM
Clovis inviting public to complete Economic Development survey
TPSN Sports Network
Stream baseball, softball and track with TPSN
Elliot Ventura, sentenced after crashing car into house during high speed chase (Source: 100th...
Man sentenced for high speed chase, crashing into Panhandle home
An Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument press release said it is hosting its second public...
Star gazing event set for Saturday night at Alibates Flint Quarries