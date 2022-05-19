Family Support Services offers program for those who lost loved one from suicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family Support Services offers the LOSS program for those who have lost a loved one from suicide.

The program offers support, services, and other recommendations for individuals who may not know what to do in those situations.

LOSS, which stands for ‘Local Outreach to Survivors of Suicide’ is an on-site response team to help those grieving from suicide loss.

The Amarillo area, Randall and Potter counties, are nearly three times the state average of suicides, ranking among the highest in the nation for deaths by suicide.

Those impacted by suicide are five times more likely to attempted suicide themselves and this program provides support and services to those who are grieving.

“Were an on scene response team specific to suicide loss we have a partnership with all of the police departments for Potter and Randall counties and we go and help support the family the loved ones who are on scene as close to the incident as possible,” said LOSS Team Coordinator, Jennifer Potter.

The LOSS team started in 2020 after the realization of the lack of support on this side, and the high numbers of suicide in the community.

“The program has different resources such as funeral homes, and things that you may not think of or feel like you’ve never had to think of especially in that moment. We also respond with a mental health professional and whats considered a survivor of suicide so someone who has lost someone to suicide so its really just that in person support,” said Jae Moore, member of the LOSS response team.

The Family Support Services Helpline number is (806) 374-LIFE, the National Suicide Hotline number is (800) 273-8255, and the LOSS Team number is (806) 342-2549.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.