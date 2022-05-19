Doppler Dave Tracks Major Changes Ahead

Record highs tumbled again today with triple digit heat, but temperatures will begin trending downward tomorrow. A weak front will lower highs tomorrow into the 80s, but a stronger push of colder air is expected Saturday which will drop temps much further. Temperatures during the day Saturday will likely staying the 50s to low 60s before dipping into the upper 30s and near record lows Sunday morning. Our attention will then shift to tracking rain chances beginning Monday.

