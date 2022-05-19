Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Doppler Dave Tracks Major Changes Ahead

By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Record highs tumbled again today with triple digit heat, but temperatures will begin trending downward tomorrow. A weak front will lower highs tomorrow into the 80s, but a stronger push of colder air is expected Saturday which will drop temps much further. Temperatures during the day Saturday will likely staying the 50s to low 60s before dipping into the upper 30s and near record lows Sunday morning. Our attention will then shift to tracking rain chances beginning Monday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigation at City of Amarillo waste facility
Amarillo police have identified the body found in garbage truck
The suspect was caught on security footage
Amarillo police search for suspect in series of thefts
The Amarillo police are investigating a shooting near north Belleview Street.
Amarillo police investigating after woman shot near north Belleview Street
Amarillo police are committed to stop street racing
‘You race, you lose’: Amarillo police committed to stop street racing
Ashley Nichole Crumbley
Amarillo Police: Missing woman found safe

Latest News

VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
Tip-top of the Weather Roller coaster
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks Weather Changes
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave