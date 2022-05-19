Clovis inviting public to complete Economic Development survey

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis officials are inviting the public to complete an Economic Development survey for the city.

This is part of the preparation of a strategic plan for the economic development, the city of Clovis said.

Information obtained from the survey will help inform and guide the economic development strategic planning efforts.

The survey is available June 13 and can be found here.

The city is talking with a consulting firm TIP Strategies, based in Austin and Seattle, to lead the strategic planning process.

TIP Strategies will us quantitative and qualitative data to support its finding and will recommend a set of best practices, based on its observations.

The firm has more than 26 years of experience in economic development strategic planning, including over 400 engagements in 40 states and four countries.

The strategic plan will outline a set of initiatives to recruit new businesses to the area, attract and retain talent, develop the local workforce and expand existing industry and business sectors.

The plan also includes ways to promote investment in targeted areas and enhance quality of place in Clovis.

Anyone who completes the survey will remain anonymous.

For more information of the survey, call the city at (575) 763-9670.

