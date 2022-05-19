Who's Hiring?
Biden to meet with Finland, Sweden leaders amid NATO bid

Russia's invasion of Ukraine shifted public opinion toward joining NATO. (Source: CNN/AFPTV)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - President Joe Biden is set to meet with Finland President Sauli Niinistö and Sweden Prime minister Magdalena Andersson Thursday in Washington.

It’s a show of support by the U.S. after the two European nations applied for NATO membership.

Their applications were a response to Russia’s war on Ukraine, which sparked security concerns across the region.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish...
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish application for NATO membership, in Stockholm, Monday, May 16, 2022. Finland and Sweden have applied to join NATO over Russia’s war in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already made clear that there would be consequences if the two Nordic countries join.(Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP)

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the meeting will allow the three nations to “coordinate on the path forward.”

Sullivan noted the vast significance of two nations with a long tradition of neutrality choosing to join the world’s most powerful defensive alliance.

The three leaders are expected to speak in front of the press Thursday at the white house.

All 30 NATO members must give unanimous approval for a country to be accepted into the alliance.

Right now, Turkey is expressing opposition, but Sullivan said he’s “confident” the applications for NATO membership will be approved.

Helsinki’s civil defense shelters can shelter the whole population if needed. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

