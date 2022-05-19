Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police investigating after woman shot near north Belleview Street

The Amarillo police are investigating a shooting near north Belleview Street.
The Amarillo police are investigating a shooting near north Belleview Street.(MGN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are investigating a shooting near north Belleview Street.

According to officials, today at around 5:39 a.m., officer were called to the area about a fight.

Officers were told that a woman victim had been shot and that she was already at a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the other party in this altercation is known to the victim.

No arrests have been made.

The case is currently under investigation.

