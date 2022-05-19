Amarillo police investigating after body found at waste facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after a body was found at a City of Amarillo waste facility.

APD confirmed that a woman was found dead at the COA Transfer Station located at 26th and Hays.

Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives are on the scene.

Officials are working to identify the body.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as more details become available.

