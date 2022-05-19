Amarillo police have identified the body found in garbage truck

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after a body was found at a City of Amarillo waste facility.

APD confirmed that a woman, identified as 42-year-old Linda Michelle Mesza-Ray was found dead inside a waste truck at the COA Solid Waste Collection Station located near 26th and Hays.

Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives are on the scene.

The case remains under investigation.

