Amarillo police have identified the body found in garbage truck

By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after a body was found at a City of Amarillo waste facility.

APD confirmed that a woman, identified as 42-year-old Linda Michelle Mesza-Ray was found dead inside a waste truck at the COA Solid Waste Collection Station located near 26th and Hays.

Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives are on the scene.

The case remains under investigation.

BODY
VIDEO: Amarillo police investigating after body found in garbage truck